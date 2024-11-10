How Nestlé R&D is advancing affordable nutrition, sustainable food systems in Africa

With Africa’s economies on the rise, so too is the demand for food that is both affordable and nutritious, while also supporting environmental sustainability.

Nestlé’s research and development (R&D) teams are taking on the challenge, crafting innovative food products tailored to Africa’s nutritional needs and committing to sustainable practices across the region.

Addressing food access and nutrition needs in Africa

Despite substantial economic progress, many African communities still face barriers to accessing affordable and nutritious food. Nestlé’s R&D-driven initiatives are designed to bridge this gap by using locally sourced ingredients and advanced food processing techniques.

These innovations contribute to sustainable food systems and help alleviate food insecurity while creating resilient and nutritious options for local populations.

“Seventy percent of our focus is on affordable nutrition, which demonstrates our commitment to understanding local consumers,” said Tesfalidet Haile, Head of Research and Development at Nestlé’s regional centre in Abidjan. He shared this during a media visit to Nestlé’s R&D centre in Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Abidjan from October 30 to November 1.

According to Haile, one core strategy of Nestlé’s R&D is “Creating Shared Value,” which involves improving product formulations by reducing sugar, sodium, and saturated fats while enhancing positive nutrients and essential micronutrients.

“Our mission is not just about better products but also about empowering consumers and communities,” Haile explained. Nestlé’s sustainability goals are ambitious, with a strong focus on regenerative agriculture, forest restoration, and soil health, alongside commitments to human rights.

He also noted that Nestlé aims to increase sales of nutritious products by CHF 20-25 billion by 2030, underscoring the company’s dedication to delivering products that support balanced diets. The Abidjan R&D centre will be pivotal to this growth, focusing on innovations in grain-based products, packaging, and sourcing materials.

“We are deeply committed to innovation and sustainability,” Haile concluded. “Our vision is to keep working towards a healthier, more sustainable future.”

Developing nutritious and accessible products

Assane Ndong, Group Leader of Product Development at Nestlé, elaborated on the company’s approach to building a sustainable, diverse product portfolio that meets local nutritional needs.

Ndong shared how Nestlé’s development processes integrate nutrition science and regulatory compliance to produce affordable, nutritious products for communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our global responsibilities are clear,” Ndong said. “We are committed to ensuring that our nutritious product portfolio meets the population’s needs, providing solutions that are accessible and affordable.”

He explained that Nestlé’s product development starts with understanding consumer needs and identifying market opportunities, followed by defining product format and quality.

To support local agriculture and meet regional tastes, Nestlé utilizes ingredients like maize, sorghum, millet, cassava, and pulses. “This approach supports local farmers and ensures Nestlé’s products are both culturally relevant and nutritionally beneficial,” said Ndong.

Recent products such as NIDO Chap Chap and NESCAFÉ SUNU highlight this approach. These items incorporate locally sourced ingredients, providing affordable, nutritious options for regional consumers. Nestlé also applies advanced food processing techniques like roller drying and extrusion to create products that are cost-effective and nutritious.

“As we move forward, we will continue to leverage our expertise to make nutritious food accessible to all consumers across Sub-Saharan Africa,” Ndong stated.

Combating micronutrient deficiencies with fortification

Food insecurity and micronutrient deficiencies remain serious issues in Sub-Saharan Africa. Audrey Essilfie, a nutritionist at Nestlé’s R&D centre, emphasized the role of food fortification in addressing these challenges.

“Poverty impacts food security, affecting dietary choices and nutrition status,” Essilfie explained, noting that nearly a third of the population lives below the poverty line, and 78% cannot afford a healthy diet.

Recent surveys show that over 40% of Nigerian households have faced food shortages, forcing many to adopt coping strategies like food borrowing or portion reduction, which compromise nutrition.

Essilfie highlighted the concept of “hidden hunger”—where individuals may feel full but lack essential nutrients. “Our goal at Nestlé is to bridge these nutrition gaps and provide access to food that truly nourishes the body,” he said.

Food fortification, the addition of essential vitamins and minerals to food products, is a primary strategy for addressing these deficiencies.

“Fortification improves the nutritional quality of the food supply and offers a public health benefit,” Essilfie explained, citing the World Health Organization’s endorsement of fortification as an effective means to combat micronutrient deficiencies.

Nestlé’s fortified products include nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin A, and iodine—vital for health yet often lacking in local diets. “Nutrition is about fueling our bodies with essential nutrients, including micronutrients, that enable us to reach our full potential,” Essilfie stated.

Building science and technology capacity for regional growth

Edem Atchou, HR, F&C and portfolio manager spotlighted Nestlé’s academic collaborations that support local talent and foster innovation in food sciences.

“We are dedicated to accelerating innovation to drive our business growth in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Atchou. As of November 2024, Nestlé has partnered with nine institutions across the region to offer training and recruitment programs, with eight PhDs and 31 master’s graduates already onboarded to strengthen its regional talent pool.

In 2023, Nestlé launched online R&D Science & Technology seminars to upskill local professionals. Covering food product development, project management, consumer understanding, sustainability assessment, and artificial intelligence, these seminars help foster expertise in food innovation.

“At Nestlé, we’re equipping the next generation of scientists with skills to shape the future of food innovation,” Atchou said. The seminars are organized in three parts, covering foundational product development, associated sciences, and case studies in food innovation.

The 2024 program has already completed five seminars, addressing critical topics such as food toxicology, iron fortification, quality by design, and material science for powders. These sessions are tailored to build deep knowledge in areas like food processing, sustainability, and nutrition.

Nestlé’s collaborative approach to regional talent development is central to its innovation strategy. “Our test-and-learn method allows rapid product prototyping and development tailored to regional consumer preferences,” Atchou explained, noting that the program is vital to Nestlé’s expansion in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As Nestlé expands its R&D capabilities in the region, Atchou emphasized the significance of these efforts in promoting sustainable growth and enhancing access to nutritious food. “Our goal is to create lasting impact through food innovation and to cultivate the next generation of food science leaders,” he concluded.

Nestlé’s commitment to affordable nutrition and sustainable food systems in Africa is a testament to its vision of creating shared value and making positive impacts on communities.

Through targeted R&D, local ingredient sourcing, fortification, and capacity-building programs, the company is positioned to address Africa’s unique nutrition and food security challenges while paving the way for a more sustainable and healthier future.

Share