JayPaul unveiled as Sportsbet.io brand ambassador

L-R: Roseline Omokhoa Afije (Liquorose) and Paul Ephraim (Jaypaul) during the recent unveiling of Jaypaul as brand ambassador

Sportsbet.io, the premier crypto-based betting platform, has unveiled Paul Ephraim, popularly known as JayPaul, as its newest brand ambassador.

The unveiling celebrated friendship and innovation and also reinforced the brand’s commitment to redefining the betting experience through technology and collaboration.

“This is more than an ambassadorship; it’s an opportunity to bring people into a world where fun, innovation, and accessibility intersect. Sportsbet.io is revolutionizing the betting space, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” JayPaul stated.

Jaypaul stated further that Sportsbet.io continues to set the standard for crypto-based sports betting, with its growing roster of ambassadors and industry-leading features,

With the recent unveiling, JayPaul now joins a growing list of Sportsbet.io brand’s ambassador program, which includes the likes of Nwankwo Kanu and King Kaka.

The exclusive night with JayPaul and Friends brought together notable personalities, including Groovy Mono, Bella, Whitemoney, Soma Apex, and Daala Oruwari, who enjoyed a night of laughter, music, and exquisite cuisine.

The unveiling reflected the essence of Sportsbet.io innovation, connection, and entertainment.

Guests also experienced Sportsbet.io’s cutting-edge features, including crypto-based betting and lightning-fast transactions, making the evening an engaging introduction to the platform.

