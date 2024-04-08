IWM: Henley & Partners, Her Network collaborate to empower, recognize women

In celebration of Women’s Month, Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment collaborated with Her Network, a media platform focused on amplifying the voices and stories of women globally, to empower and celebrate successful women.

The organisations held an exclusive dinner to convene a remarkable group of women from diverse professional backgrounds to celebrate their successes, share valuable insights, and strengthen bonds of solidarity.

Speaking about the event, Nkem Onwudiwe, founder of Her Network, said the event is a reaffirmation of the power and unity that manifest when women come together, and noting that it fosters an atmosphere of empowerment and cooperative spirit.

“It underscores the core mission of Her Network and our commitment to elevating and supporting women across the globe,” Nkem shared, highlighting the essence of the gathering.

The event’s agenda was thoughtfully curated to include inspirational talks, a showcase of individual achievements, and discussions focused on enhancing the influence of women in their respective fields.

Central to the gathering’s objectives was the celebration of unity, acknowledgment of achievements, and the collective strength of women pursuing common ambitions.

In addition, the evening’s agenda provided occasions for attendees to engage in intimate conversations, sharing significant experiences that contributed to building a strong foundation of collective encouragement and support.

Welcoming participants Chidinma of Henley & Partners noted that her organisation is proud to partner with Her Network for this significant celebration of Women’s Month.

“We are delighted to host such an inspiring group of women tonight. The event is centred on merriment, making meaningful connections, celebrating our achievements, and simply having a great time together,” she said.

Among the distinguished guests were notable figures such as Funke Bucknor, Ife Agoro, Deola Art-Alade, Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Funsho Obasanjo, Toyosi Obasanjo, Omon Odike and Odiri Erewa-Meggison.

Others are Busola Tejumola, Segi Ademoroti, Adetutu Adedeji, Chioma Ude,

Abiola Adekoya, Ayibadi Daniel, Bukie Akinmade, Winihin Jemide, Ezinne Nwazulu, and Ugoma Ebilah, each embodying the spirit of leadership and making significant contributions to societal, economic, and cultural advancement.

A memorable highlight of the evening was the spoken word presentation by Winihin Jemide, which honoured all the strong women. This powerful performance, concluding with a collective toast by the guests, served to emphasise the event’s celebration of success and the enduring spirit of oneness amongst women.

In her closing remarks, Weyinmi Oritsejafor, a consultant at Henley & Partners, said, “Tonight’s event has vividly illustrated the essence of empowerment and unity. Witnessing the shared zeal for networking & collaboration and learning among these accomplished women has been truly inspiring.”

“Henley & Partners is privileged to have hosted such an outstanding group of women, marking a memorable celebration of Women’s Month.”