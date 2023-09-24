itel pledges improved services to consumers, unveils new products

In order to make innovative technology accessible and affordable to consumers, itel mobile phone brand has introduced its newest product itel S23+ smartphone into the Nigerian market.

The product launch which held in Lagos had in attendance consumers across the nation as well as itel phone retailers who came from different part of the country.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Manager for itel Mobile, West Africa 1, Umurhohwo Oke affirmed that the unveiling of their new product also aimed to fulfill his organisation’s mission which he explained has always been to bridge the digital divide by making innovative technology accessible and affordable to consumers.

“With the unveiling of the itel smartphone, we are taking a significant step towards transforming the lives of Nigerian consumers,” Oke said.

He further said that the new product which is itel’s first premium curved screen smartphone, marks an exciting milestone in the pursuit of pushing technological boundaries, enhancing user satisfaction and bringing innovation to a wider range of users.

Giving a brief history of itel, the marketing manager recalled that the communication firm was established ten years ago, and that the brand democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it.