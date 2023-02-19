IMC stakeholders converge on Lagos for ‘The Industry Summit4.0’

The Head/GM, Brands & Corporate Communications at BUA Group, O’tega Ogra, Corporate Affairs and Legal Director, AB InBev, Temitope Oguntokun, General Manager Marketing · Seven Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye and other integrated marketing communications (IMC) professionals have been selected to feature at the fourth edition of ‘The Industry Summit/Awards’ as panelists.

Themed, ‘How marketers should handle 2023’, the summit is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Lagos and would be chaired by Steve Omojafor, Chairman STB-McCann Limited.

According to organisers, papers would be presented by Tolu Ogunkoya and Ekuma Eze on the topics ‘Turn Data to Action: How Marketers can Rationalize Performance Measurement & Drive Efficiencies with Intelligence’ and ‘FMCG: Impact of Government Policy Shift on the Industry’ respectively.

Goddy Ofose, convener and publisher, The Industry Newspaper, stated that the annual event will bring together professionals in marketing, communications, technology, banking, manufacturing, advertising, public relations, government agencies, students among others with the aim of sharing ideas and network.

“Data has become a critical element in planning marketing campaigns in the Nigerian marketing communication ecosystem therefore; the importance of data mining cannot be overemphasized. The choice of Mr. Ogunkoya who is currently the chairman of Audience Measurement Board could not be questioned because the paper in itself talks about the performance measurement through data,” Ofose stated.

According to him, the second segment of the event which will commence by 6pm will be a dinner/awards where deserving organisations and professionals would be honoured for their efforts in promoting marketing and marketing communications in the country. “Looking at this subject matter becomes necessary and stakeholders are seeking platforms to adequately discuss it,” Ofose stated.

Read also: Nigerian businesses need digital marketing to drive brand promotion – David

Panelists shortlisted for the summit includes O’tega Ogra, Group Head/GM, Brands & Corporate Communications at BUA Group; Temitope Oguntokun, Corporate Affairs and Legal Director, ABInBev; Tope Ashiwaju, Director Public Relation & Events, De-United Foods Industries Ltd; Segun Ogunleye, General Manager, Marketing, Seven Up Bottling Company; Victoria Ndidiamaka Uwadoka, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager at Nestlé Nigeria; Tolu Medeme, CEO, Aster; Muyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group and will be moderated by Sunday Esan, General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group.

Others include Nduneche Ezurike, Group Head, Brands & Marketing Communications, Polaris Bank; Dotun Babatunde, Head of Digital Marketing, Olam Nigeria; Lekan Akinyele, Creative Director, 7even Interactive; Chineze Amanfo, PR Lead 9mobile; Sandra Amachree, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Senior Manager, Media, Brand PR & Sponsorships; Amaka Uremeh, Digital Strategist & Community Manager, Digital Marketing Institute Lagos; Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, External Comms & Partnerships Lead, SSA for Reckitt and will be moderated by Godfrey Adejumoh, Corporate Communications Manager, Unilever Nigeria.