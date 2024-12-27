How Golden Terra Oil made LAIF history

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, the Hall Event Center on Victoria Island, Lagos, was alight with brilliance as the Lagos Advertising & Idea Festival (LAIF) Awards celebrated its 19th edition. Among the dazzling displays of creativity, some brands stood out and one of them that etched itself into history was Golden Terra Soya Oil.

Themed “Staying A’LAIF,” the festival brought together the best minds in the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) industry, but Golden Terra wasn’t just part of the celebration; it became the story of the night. The brand’s ground-breaking Pour Pure Love campaign not only dominated conversations but also earned the prestigious Best Campaign of the Year Award in the FMCG category. This recognition placed Golden Terra in a league of its own, celebrating the power of a message that resonated deeply with audiences across Nigeria.

The Pour Pure Love campaign went beyond marketing, it was a movement. By emphasising themes of care, togetherness, and nourishment, the campaign spoke directly to the heart of the Nigerian family. It reminded everyone that meals are not just sustenance but moments of bonding and expressions of love. From its visually captivating storytelling to its culturally relevant messaging, Pour Pure Love showcased Golden Terra’s commitment to enriching lives, one meal at a time.

Lanre Adisa, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), highlighted the importance of such campaigns during his opening remarks, calling the LAIF Awards a platform that “celebrates dreams and creativity that inspire the world.” Golden Terra’s Pour Pure Love campaign was a perfect embodiment of this vision, bringing authenticity, innovation, and heart to the forefront of Nigerian advertising.

Reflecting on the campaign’s success, Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group said, ” ‘Pour Pure Love’ is a testament to our belief that a brand can do more than just sell a product. It’s about crafting stories that resonate with people’s lives and aspirations. This campaign pays homage to the world’s moms, celebrating the warm, delicious meals that nourish not only our bodies but also our souls. Winning the Best Campaign of the Year Award underscores the authentic connections the ‘Pour Pure Love’ campaign fosters, evoking nostalgia and a deep appreciation for a mother’s love. Clearly, our brand messaging struck a powerful chord.”

This historic win was complemented by Golden Terra’s additional accolades, including Best Film in the Food and Consumables Category, further solidifying the brand’s status as an industry leader. The awards not only recognised creative excellence but also celebrated a campaign that inspired and uplifted.

As Golden Terra continues to pour love and creativity into every endeavor, this milestone serves as both a celebration and a challenge to aim even higher. With its legacy now written in LAIF history, the brand looks ahead with renewed commitment to creating campaigns that not only stand out but also make a difference.

Golden Terra Soya Oil is a premium, all-purpose cooking oil made from 100% pure soya beans, sourced and manufactured in Nigeria. It contains 5x more PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids) proven to deliver numerous health benefits, like reducing cholesterol, maintaining a healthier heart, enhancing nerve function, boosting brain health, and supporting muscle strength, the company said. It said discerning consumers trust Golden Terra Soya Oil which comes in various sizes to bring an unmatched balance of Taste & Health to every dish cooked with it.

