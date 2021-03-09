HiFL 2021 to promote brand equity, deepen Nigeria’s collegiate sport

Organisers of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL), are optimistic the football tournament will deepen collegiate sport and further promote the brand equity of the game.

“The 2021 football games will commence in next month with the qualifying rounds. We have had a series of consultations with our partners, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), sponsors and other relevant stakeholders across the board and we are glad to have come to a consensus that we can go ahead with the 2021 football season,” said Sola Fijabi, director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, organiser of the round leather game, stating that preparations are in top gear to ensure lovers of the game enjoy the best of collegiate football this season.

Read Also: CAF presidential hope dashed as CAS upholds Ahmad football ban

According to Fijabi, PACE Sports is optimistic of a successful season, leveraging on the right strategy and global best practice. “We have also studied international football games and how they have been able to pull off the games despite the restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Stephen Hamafyelto, the president of NUGA said, Nigerian higher institutions are ready to host the games in line with Covid-19 protocols.

According to Hamafyelto, other activities for the 2021 season will include the HiFL E-games, Masterclass series 2.0 and a host of other digital engagements.

Godwin Harrison, MD, Beiersdorf Nigeria, makers of Nivea Men skincare products, said Nivea Men is thrilled to come on board as HiFL’s official men’s grooming partner for the 2021 HiFL games tagged, ‘Game on’.

“The partnership will enable us to support the nurturing of football talent among Nigerian youth while connecting with our young future consumers through a sport the whole country is passionate about,” Harrison said.