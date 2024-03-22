Guinness partners female led initiatives to champion women this IWD

This International Women’s Month, Guinness is raising a toast (with a delicious stout, of course!) to phenomenal Nigeria Women! The company says it is partnering Nigeria’s largest woman-owned greeting card company; Anoela Cards! This collabration has resulted in beautiful, limited edition Women’s Month cards!

“This collaboration goes beyond beautiful designs. It reinforces our dedication to inclusion, diversity, and cultural vibrancy while celebrating phenomenal women who inspire us daily. It naturally complements our “Black Shines Brightest” campaign, all about individuality and fierce self-expression – values Anoela Cards champions beautifully in their greeting cards.

Throughout March, every Guinness purchase on our e-commerce platform will come with a free a limited-edition Anoela card. These stunning cards embodies the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit that defines countless Nigerian women. It’s a commitment to amplifying women’s voices, recognizing their achievements, and empowering their journeys through shared stories, impactful visuals, and support for local initiatives,” the firm said in a statement.

“At Guinness, we’re all about celebrating those who break the mold and express themselves authentically,” says Mark Mugisha, Marketing, and Innovation Director at Guinness Nigeria Plc. “This partnership with Anoela Cards is an amazing way to truly empower and uplift Nigerian women. We’re raising a glass to all of you this International Women’s Month!”

The celebration closes out at Femme Fest which will be refreshed by Guinness. This powerhouse event, held at the end of the month, empowers, educates, and entertains over 3,000 incredible women.

Attendees will experience Guinness in all its glory, from expertly crafted cocktails to delicious meal pairings that elevate the Guinness experience. Additionally, participants chosen for recognition will be hosted at a special awards ceremony within the festival!