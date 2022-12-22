Global Citizenship to kick-start citizenship by investment seminars

To create more opportunities for Nigerians to obtain a second passport, provide consultancy and educate them on citizenship/residency by investment, the Global Citizenship Service will be commencing a series of seminars.

The first series is scheduled to be held on the 28th of December 2022 at the Global Citizenship Service office at 2B Etsoye Close, Shonibare Estate, Ikeja GRA.

The seminar which includes EB-5 visas will have in attendance professionals working in various aspects of immigration both locally and internationally.

Expected speakers are; Steve Smith, founder & president of Coast to Coast Regional Center; Idowu Olumide, Heng Sheng Group, regional channel director, Africa and Sam Hussain, founder of BLS Group & BLS Media as the host.

“Our objective is to provide people with immigration services and allow them to have a second passport beyond their primary passport,” said Samuel Anyanwu, business development, at Global Citizenship Service.

Read also: GE announces $100,000 flood relief grant to Kogi

“To do this we have partnered with various organizations that provide investment options with return on passports,” Anyanwu said.

“We are replicating the business model here by providing consultancy and education to Nigerians on different immigration programs hence we are kick-starting a series of seminars with the first taking place on 28 December 2022,” he added.

According to him, the seminar will expand opportunities for Nigerians to invest in Grenada National Resort while offering individuals who want to have a second citizenship and a passport that gives a visa-free gateway to the China, UK, EU, and Hong Kong among others.

He noted also that Global Citizenship Service will provide global standard consultancy services for Nigerians applying for citizenship by investment and educate them on various investment options.

The next seminar will be held in January 2023 and will be held monthly. Interested participants can visit the Global Citizenship Service website for further details.