GE announces $100,000 flood relief grant to Kogi

The GE Foundation has donated $100,000 to CARE, an international humanitarian agency to provide immediate relief to Nigerians in Kogi state after several months of heavy rain and devastating flooding.

According to a statement, the donation will help address the region’s immediate food security and hygiene needs for approximately 800 households, including up to 2,500 individuals.

It also said the fund will support local emergency response authorities and volunteers in Kogi state. In addition to the organization’s donation, GE employees can support relief efforts through its matching gifts program.

“We are proud to work with CARE, our humanitarian relief partner, to help Nigerian families recover from the devastating flooding,” said Linda Boff, President and Vice President, of GE Foundation.

For Mohammed Mijindadi, president of GE Nigeria, addressing the ongoing critical food insecurities and health concerns resulting from the tragic flooding remains a top priority.

He said, “This grant will help alleviate the hardships that many families have to endure especially as we go into the holiday season.

“CARE is the best partner for our local team to work with on the ground to address urgent hunger and health needs while spreading goodwill during these trying times.”

According to the statement, GE employees who donate to CARE or other participating charities can register for a match with the GE Foundation’s matching gifts program, which supports employees’ personal philanthropy and charitable giving by providing a 1:1 match.

The statement also said the GE Foundation created the concept of a corporate matching gift program in 1954. Today, the program continues to serve as an important element of the Foundation’s portfolio, with gifts matched in 2021 totalling $6.2 million.

“We are honoured to receive this grant from the GE Foundation, which will help us distribute the most important basic needs to affected Nigerians, as well as conduct a public hygiene campaign to help stem the risk of cholera, COVID-19 and other public health threats,” said Hussaini Abdu, the country director of CARE Nigeria.

The statement further said GE’s disaster and humanitarian relief program responds to major global disasters and humanitarian crises, drawing on GE’s people, technology, and other resources to reduce suffering and hasten recovery.

Since 2020, GE Foundation’s philanthropic contribution to disaster relief totalled nearly $7.2 million, which was largely focused on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the GE Foundation partnered with CARE to support flood relief efforts in Kentucky and humanitarian relief in Sri Lanka.

In Nigeria, GE has implemented numerous corporate social initiatives including relief efforts for displaced communities, providing school supplies to orphanages and charitable organizations and financial support to help expand cancer screening and diagnostics to reduce cancer mortality rates in the country.

According to the statement, GE remains committed to preparing for and responding to future natural disasters and humanitarian crises, diligently maximizing the impact of our financial, technological, and human resources.