German multinational re-affirms commitment to Nigeria’s youth empowerment

Henkel, a leading German multinational, and manufacturer of WAW and Nittol detergent brands has provided practical skills and valuable resources to help Nigerian entrepreneurs through Peer-to-Peer (P2P) initiatives aimed at growing their businesses, rewarding them, and encouraging them to live an active lifestyle.

According to a statement sent to BusinessDay, the cornerstone of P2P was to transform these young, unemployed individuals into shrewd, street-smart entrepreneurs, arming them with the skills and resources necessary to navigate the challenging economic terrain.

“Four years on, the narrative resounds with success. Over 250 Nigerian youth, once on the hunt for opportunities, are now the harbingers of them, their entrepreneurial journeys painting a vivid tableau of resilience and ambition,” the company said.

Rajat Kapur, Chairman/Manager of Henkel, encapsulated the company’s expansive vision, articulating, “Our ambition extends beyond mere numbers. By forging partnerships with diverse states, we aim to catalyze the entrepreneurial spirit across West Africa, fostering a robust ecosystem of growth and innovation.”

Chidera Akwuba, transformation and PAG Manager said, “At Henkel, innovation is deeply rooted in our DNA.

“The P2P initiative is a testament to our commitment to pioneering transformative and forward-thinking solutions tailored for Nigerian youths,” he added.

Henkel added, “But P2P’s story isn’t confined to figures. Its broader impact has carved pathways for young visionaries, instilling in them not just skills, but a renewed sense of purpose. Narratives of beneficiaries like Rufai Karu and Esther Abdul Ganiyu attest to the transformative touch of this initiative.”

“While P2P’s accolades are many, for Henkel, the journey is far from its zenith. With sights set on empowering a formidable 100,000 Nigerian youths, Henkel today, on the canvas of International Youth Day, reinforces its steadfast pledge to a vibrant and thriving nation.”

Read also: Dangote Cement begins tech upskilling of Kogi youths

Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is a global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings.

With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company’s three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf.

In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX.