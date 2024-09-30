Firm encourages Nigerian investors to explore new frontiers in Africa

Cavista Holdings has reinforced its commitment to driving investment across Africa, calling on Nigerian investors to take advantage of the robust opportunities available across the continent.

Anthony Iloh, General Manager of Cavista Holdings who spoke recently at the Botswana Business Breakfast in Lagos, held in celebration of Botswana’s Independence Day, according to a statement, emphasized the need for greater collaboration between African nations.

“As we look ahead, our focus is on fostering synergies that will benefit both Nigeria and Botswana. By building strong partnerships, we can unlock new opportunities, create jobs, and harness the potential of our talented youth to address the evolving needs of today’s market,” Iloh stated.

He also noted that Cavista Holdings’ expanding investment in Botswana will not only bolster its business portfolio but significantly contribute to local economic growth. “I encourage all Nigerian investors to explore ways we can work together to harness these opportunities. Collaboration is key to building a brighter future, not just for our businesses, but for our communities and the wider economy,” he added.

Philda Nani Kereng, Botswana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, according to the statement, commended Cavista Holdings for its investment drive in Botswana and urged other Nigerian investors to follow suit by embracing the investment opportunities available in the country

She outlined Botswana’s commitment to attracting Nigerian investors, especially in three pivotal sectors: technology, creative industries, and trade.

In his presentation at the event, Moabi Phia, Director of Export Development & Promotion at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), highlighted Botswana’s status as an investor-friendly destination despite its relatively small population of 2.3 million.

