CIRCO, EDC collaborate to strengthen circular business practices in Nigeria

CIRCO, a global initiative of the Kingdom of Netherlands aimed at creating businesses through circular design, has launched in Nigeria in collaboration with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University to strengthen circular business practices in Nigeria.

Launched recently in Lagos at the EDC office in Ajah, the collaboration will bring together expertise and a shared vision from both organisations for a sustainable future. ‘Together, they will make CIRCO Hub Nigeria a catalyst for change,’ said Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen in a press statement.

Deelen revealed that CIRCO focuses on driving the circular economy by empowering entrepreneurs and creative professionals to redesign products, services, and business models with sustainability at their core.

“Supported by governments and various stakeholders, CIRCO has successfully sparked circular business practices worldwide, and Nigeria is now poised to join this movement,” he stated.

CIRCO Hub Nigeria, the first of its kind in Africa, marks a significant milestone in advancing circular economy practices on the continent. This pioneering initiative is the result of a strategic partnership between the Circular Business Platform (CBP) and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), both leaders in promoting sustainability and entrepreneurship.

According to Executive Secretary, Circular Business Platform, Natalie Beiniscn “As global business landscapes increasingly prioritize circularity and sustainability, Nigeria must stay ahead of the curve.

She said, “CIRCO Hub Nigeria will provide businesses with the tools, expertise, and knowledge needed to transition to circular business models. By helping companies design out waste, extend product life cycles, and regenerate natural systems, this hub will position Nigeria as a leader in the African circular economy movement, driving the shift towards more sustainable and resilient business practices.”

This program will open new doors for Nigerian businesses to compete on a global stage by adopting circular economy practices.

Speaking on the EDC collaboration, Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University, Nneka Okekearu in the statement said that “With over 20 years of experience, EDC has established itself as a leading force in entrepreneurship development in Nigeria,” adding that “Partnering with CBP, which has been at the forefront of promoting circular economy business models in the country, this collaboration brings together expertise and a shared vision for a sustainable future. Together, they will make CIRCO Hub Nigeria a catalyst for change.”

