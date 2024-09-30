How SMEs can leverage data for growth – Moyan

Andie Moyan, chief executive officer of Citidata, has said that the firm sets itself apart by offering edge data centres, and smaller strategically placed facilities that are closer to users.

Miyan said they improve data access speed and reduce latency.

Citidata, a new player in Nigeria’s data centre industry, was officially launched last week to revolutionise access to data services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As a joint venture between Petrol Data and Top Tech Engineering, the company aims to fill the gap in a market where most large data centres cater primarily to multinationals, leaving smaller businesses underserved.

Speaking at the official launch of the firm in Lagos on Tuesday, Moyan noted that the company, which is situated in Ogun State, plans to expand across Nigeria in the coming years, which would ensure that businesses in all regions, especially those far from the major data hubs in Lagos, can benefit from reliable, fast, and affordable data services.

According to Moyan, “With everything becoming increasingly digital, from how we communicate to how we conduct business, data centres are critical. Yet, Nigeria’s data center industry is underserved.”

The CEO stated that Citidata is offering a local alternative with prices that reflect local realities, stressing that it would give businesses a fighting chance, reducing their costs and helping them stay competitive.

“We identified the need for affordable data solutions for startups and SMEs, and that’s where we come in. Our edge data centres will bring services directly to these businesses, enabling them to survive and thrive.

“We’ve seen a glaring gap in the market. Big data centres are focused on serving multinationals, but startups and SMEs are left out”, he stated.

Speaking further, he stated that the mission of Citidata is to ensure that small businesses can access affordable, high-quality data services without breaking the bank.

“This isn’t just about technology; it’s about enabling growth and supporting the backbone of our economy. Our goal is to bring edge data centres closer to users, starting in Lagos.

“These smaller, decentralized data centres will drastically improve compute speeds and enhance the overall user experience. We have a roadmap that will take us across Ogun State and eventually to underserved regions in the North, where data accessibility is still a major challenge, “he stated.

