Citidata launches to bridge Nigeria’s digital gap

Citidata, a new player in Nigeria’s data centre industry, has been officially launched with the goal of revolutionising access to data services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As a joint venture between Petrol Data and Top Tech Engineering, the company aims to fill the gap in a market where most large data centers cater primarily to multinationals, leaving smaller businesses underserved.

Speaking at the official launch of the firm in Lagos, Andie Moyan, chief executive officer of Citidata, said that the firm situated in Ogun State, plans to expand across Nigeria in the coming years, which would ensure that businesses in all regions, especially those far from the major data hubs in Lagos, can benefit from reliable, fast, and affordable data services.

Moyan further stressed that the firm sets itself apart by offering edge data centres, smaller, strategically placed facilities that are closer to users, which improve data access speeds and reduce latency.

According to Moyan, “With everything becoming increasingly digital, from how we communicate to how we conduct business, data centres are critical. Yet, Nigeria’s data centre industry is underserved.”

The CEO further said that Citidata was offering a local alternative with prices that reflect local realities, stressing that it would give businesses a fighting chance, reducing their costs and helping them stay competitive.

“We identified the need for affordable data solutions for startups and SMEs, and that’s where we come in. Our edge data centers will bring services directly to these businesses, enabling them to survive and thrive.

“We’ve seen a glaring gap in the market. Big data centers are focused on serving multinationals, but startups and SMEs are left out,” he said.

He also said that the mission of Citidata was to ensure that small businesses can access affordable, high-quality data services without breaking the bank.

“This isn’t just about technology; it’s about enabling growth and supporting the backbone of our economy. Our goal is to bring edge data centers closer to users, starting in Lagos.

“These smaller, decentralized data centers will drastically improve compute speeds and enhance the overall user experience. We have a roadmap that will take us across Ogun State and eventually to underserved regions in the North, where data accessibility is still a major challenge,” he said.

The Chairman of the company, Adedeji Adeniyi, noted that what truly differentiates Citidata from other data centres is its modular infrastructure, stressing that the setup allows customers to choose services that fit their exact needs and budgets.

Adedeji further assured quality, adherence to known global standards, and modularity in all its ramifications.

He stressed that the goal is to help SMEs stay alive via better user experience.

“A lot of data aggregation is going on now. The cost of technology to drive this business is becoming unreachable for start-ups. The big providers are not able to power this group because of the cost implication,” he said.