CitiData Centre appoints Tope Dare as Director

Tope Dare, a former executive director of Inlaks Computers Limited, an IT and infrastructure solutions provider

CitiData Centre, a provider of data management and cloud services across Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Tope Dare to its Board of Directors.

In a statement to the media, the company stated that Dare’s extensive experience in the fintech and banking sectors, coupled with his distinguished track record in digital transformation, marks a significant milestone in CitiData’s journey towards becoming the foremost data management provider in the region.

CitiData Centre is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that include Edge Data Center solutions, Cloud & Hybrid offerings, Connectivity & Network services, and Security & Compliance solutions. The company is also a pioneer in Digital Inclusion, ensuring that its innovative solutions are accessible to businesses of all sizes across Africa.

The statement noted that it was optimistic that with Dare’s deep industry relationships, strategic foresight, and proven leadership in digital transformation, CitiData is well-positioned to outpace its rivals by delivering unparalleled customer-centric solutions, particularly in underserved regions.

The company revealed that Dare brings over 25 years of industry experience to CitiData, having been a transformative force in Nigeria’s fintech landscape. His tenure as Executive Director of the Infrastructure Business Division at Inlaks saw the company achieve an unprecedented 52% market share in Nigeria’s ATM business, while also expanding its footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company further stated that under his leadership, Inlaks emerged as a market leader, renowned for its innovation and strategic vision.

According to the statement, “In addition to his remarkable career achievements, Dare is a senior honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and a highly sought-after digital transformation consultant.

“His expertise spans various sectors, with a particular focus on banking, where he has consistently delivered transformative solutions that drive growth and efficiency”.

Dare holds a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the Business School Netherlands.

He further honed his skills through executive education programs at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, INSEAD, and the University of Cambridge’s Judge Business School.