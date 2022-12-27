Fidossi spices up Christmas with ‘Fidossibrate’ campaign

Fidossi Wines and Spirits, the distributor of top wines and spirit brands, is spicing up the end-of-year season for both occasional and frequent consumers of wines and spirits.

The firm rolled out a campaign targeted at reinvigorating family and friends reunions last week, lighting up social meetings and special occasions during this festive season.

Tagged ‘Fidossibrate’, the campaign encourages socialites to keep toasting to goodness with their loved ones in the mood of the end-of-year season celebration. The top participants in the campaign stand a chance of winning N50, 000 cash prizes to boost their wallets considering the season comes with a lot of financial responsibilities.

Speaking about the campaign, Fidelis Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi International Limited, in a statement said, “The end of the year festivities, especially Christmas, offers an exciting window for friends and family members to reunite, celebrate with vigour and project ahead into the New Year. We understand what this season means to the teeming Nigerian population, hence we are spicing up each moment of the season with the rollout of the ‘Fidossibrate’ campaign while making our brand products such as Fidossi Spumante, Fidossi Moscato and Vecchia Romagna brandy available for the Christmas season.”

He explained that the campaign promo offer closes on Boxing Day, which is December 26, 2022.

Next, they should organize their friends and loved ones to ‘fidossibrate’ by toasting to a happy time while recording a 20 to 30-sec video of the moment clearly showing the product, the sharing and toasting moments in an atmosphere of fun.

Read also: How we plan to spend our Christmas – Lagosians

They are expected to upload the video to their Facebook or Instagram page using #howifidossibrate for easy tracking. In addition, they should ask their followers to like and reshare the video post. The top reshared videos will win the N50, 000 prizes.

As well, MC Mbakara, a popular Lagos-based comedian and ambassador for Fidossi Wines and Spirits brand products, encouraged the consumers to purchase any of the brand products.

Via his social media handles, he said, “Fidossi cares about the moments that matter to Nigerians. Since this festive period is largely spent with loved ones, I encourage you to buy any of Fidossi Wines and Spirits’ brand products to enliven your special festive moments.”