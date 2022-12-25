How we plan to spend our Christmas – Lagosians

Adeyemi is a 35-year-old mechanic and father of two, who lives on the outskirts of Lagos but works in the Festac Town axis of the metropolis.

Adeyemi, who usually goes home once a week due to the economic hardship in the country, told BusinessDay that he cannot afford to miss celebrating Christmas with his family, especially the children who hardly see him during the week.

The father of two said even though the business has been down for some time, he still owes it a duty to celebrate the yuletide with the children. “Children will not understand that business is bad o. And, I cannot tell them that I am not coming home for a Christmas weekend because of money,” he said.

According to him, most artisans in Lagos and across Nigeria are learning the hard way to ‘cut their coat according to their size’. He said that the hike in prices of goods and services is a general challenge that should not deny anybody from spending credible time with their family.

Similarly, another artisan who goes by the name Baba Bose said his family will always come first no matter the situation. According to him, the children are the main reason he is working and as such he will have to sacrifice to make his children happy.

“My brother, nah because of children man dey work o. So, why I no go fit spend time with my children for Christmas?” According to him, every Lagosians has a way of celebrating special moments like Christmas without going out of their way to do so.

Another respondent, Sylvester Nnaji, a 45 years old man from Enugu state said that the Christmas atmosphere has a way of making people joyous in anticipation for a new year. Nnaji, whose wife recently delivered a baby, said he had to travel to the east for Christmas.

“Now I have no choice than to travel to the east so my mother can see her youngest grandson. So, it’s not about the cost for me, but the purpose of travelling to the eastern part of Nigeria,” he said.

A visit to the bus terminal at Maza-Maza, First gate (Festac Town) and other fun spots across Lagos indicated that travellers and fun seekers are willing to put aside the current economic realities to enjoy the season in celebration of Christmas.

Those who spoke with BusinessDay disclosed that the last week of the year usually portray hope and gladness of first seeing the end of the outgoing year, which ushers them into the new year with greater expectations.