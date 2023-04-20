FBNQuest promotes partnerships for strategic business growth with fireside chart

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, hosted the first series of its innovative fireside chart to promote partnerships for strategic business growth and value that the organisation can potentially create.

The series is aimed at bringing together subject matter experts within the digital ecosystem to explore important themes of high-impact entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development while showcasing their expertise through thought-provoking conversations.

In addition to the inspirational learning experience, the fireside chat also provides a platform for employees within the firm to learn, interact and progress in their careers.

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo, chief digital officer, FBNQuest and Favour Ori, Founder/CEO, Payday both said businesses can thrive by identifying the gaps, challenges, and potential opportunities for growth.

“At FBNQuest we create engaging discussions that encourage employees to think creatively and enhance productivity to deliver more innovative solutions to our clients,” Aworanti-Ekugo stated.

She said that discussion where participants will be equipped with information on how to make strategic decisions in their career journey and leverage the transformational power of technology and innovation is what the program entails.

Ori said businesses can grow either as a start-up or a large corporation by harnessing value offerings and benefits from key partnerships.

She sighted how Payday is committed to helping Africans transact globally with the emergence of innovative solutions geared towards simplifying automated transactions.