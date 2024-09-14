EStars, Ecobank partner to advance electronic sports education

EStars, an educational Esports platform, has partnered with Ecobank Nigeria to advance esports education and equip students across Nigeria with vital life skills.

This partnership is part of Ecobank’s ongoing dedication to empowering youths through education and technology. EStars will integrate its esports club and educational qualifications into Nigeria’s schools, building on successful implementations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This online platform offers educational games designed to develop crucial soft skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership.

Mags Byrne, chief executive officer of EStars, said, “Esports is more than just gaming; it’s a gateway to acquiring essential life skills needed in today’s digital world.

“With Ecobank’s extensive reach and focus on youth development, we aim to provide every Nigerian student with the opportunity to gain these skills through our esports curriculum. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of using esports as a transformative educational tool for Africa’s youth.”

Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs, partnerships and collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, stated, “At Ecobank, we are committed to paving pathways for Africa’s youth to succeed in today’s digital world. Esports offers a unique and engaging approach to education. Through our collaboration with EStars, we are enhancing the accessibility and relevance of education for the next generation of African leaders. By equipping students with the skills they need for the future, we are contributing to Africa’s long-term economic and social development.”

As digital education continues to evolve, esports has emerged as a powerful tool for engaging students in non-traditional learning environments. The industry is projected to be worth $249.6 billion in 2023, dwarfing the global music and film industries.

The partnering companies noted that esports holds promise for significant socio-economic growth in the country and continent, as it will allow youths from the region to become key players. This will create jobs and economic activity in areas like event management, broadcasting, game development, and content creation.