Elo Iyayi launches AdTraders to offer unparalleled service to clients

AdTraders, a young, vibrant and pioneering media buying agency, has been launched to redefine the media buying industry in Nigeria. The agency is for an environment where the only certainty is change said Elo Iyayi, Managing Director of AdTraders.

According to Iyayi in a statement, no one could have anticipated the effect of Covid-19 on an already fragmented audience. Even advertisers who anticipated the decline of TV’s power in the wake of the Internet must be aghast at the impact of streaming channels and podcasts, while less time in the car and office has made significant inroads into radio’s listenership.

Such innovation can create havoc for an advertiser or with the right media buying partner by their side, it can create enormous opportunity. This is why it makes sense to join forces with AdTraders; an agency with the flexibility and foresight to adapt to this ever-changing landscape, she said.

She said, AdTraders’ approach is a long-term one. The agency strives to nurture relationships rooted in a thorough understanding of the brand, its goals and aspirations, so that – through ongoing measurement and a data-driven response – the agency is able to adjust strategies in order to achieve optimal effectiveness.

Iyayi believed that the flux to the media landscape is currently experiencing is just the beginning. Going forward, it is inevitable that the trends that defined innovation today will be forgotten by tomorrow. This is why AdTraders focuses on helping brands get to grips with what may come to be, rather than what is.”

Therefore, in line with this, the agency works non-stop to create real value. This is achieved thanks to the input of a highly experienced team of negotiators, skilled at creating deal structures that make media spend work harder for clients. Added to this, the team is well-versed in the pros and cons of all media touchpoints, objectively identifying that which offers the most cost effective buy for clients.

According to Iyayi, as a newcomer to the industry, AdTraders brings a fresh perspective that turns its back on the staid and irrelevant, helping clients to plug into a new type of consumer living in a new type of environment.

“ AdTraders is fast developing a reputation for achieving results for clients striving to make their mark in an increasingly competitive brand world. Iyayi’s qualifications are as impressive as her experience: after obtaining a Master of Science degree in Media and Communications from the Pan African University (now the Pan Atlantic University), she went on to graduate from the Lagos Business School. Her career in advertising kickstarted in 2004. Stints at such prestigious agencies as McCann Erikson, Lowe Lintas Lagos, 141Worldwide, Leo Burnett Lagos and SHAREMIND Lagos helped hone her skills in advertising and media for both above- and below-the-line campaigns, and saw her develop a flair for providing strategic oversight.