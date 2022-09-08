Eat‘N’Go marks 10 years, spends N2b on diesel in 8 months

Eat’N’Go Africa, a foremost quick-service restaurant and the parent franchisee to Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt has marked its 10 years of doing business in Nigeria.

Though, it was able to weather some challenges of doing business in Nigeria but the company said it spent N2 billion in providing electricity including buying diesel for its operation in the last 8 months alone.

Speaking to newsmen, Patrick McMichael, Group Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Africa said the challenges it faced are not different from other companies but electricity is common issue. He said solution to poor electricity supply will boost operation including employment.

With investment of over N20 billion, Eat’N’Go has in 10 years of its existence, increased its outlets to 190 and grown across Nigeria, expanded into Kenya, and directly impacted over 4000 staff.

The CEO identified staff and culture as strength of the company in the last 10 years.

Over the past decade, Eat’N’Go Africa has grown to become the go-to place and one-stop shop for customers looking to indulge in utmost satisfaction and fun. As part of its growth trajectory, the QSR brand has remained consistent in the expansion of its services to more Nigerians and Africans at large and has continued to leverage best business practices to offer exceptional values to its customers across Nigeria.

McMichael expressed delight in the firm’s achievements over the past 10 years. He said “as an organisation, we are extremely elated to celebrate this giant milestone, especially after the economic hard-hit brought about by the pandemic. We have scaled through the good and tough times, and we are celebrating our achievements while also learning new innovative ways to continuously satisfy our customers.”

The CEO also announced the success of the organisation’s CSR projects. He stated that “Eat’N’Go is vested in the future of our society and its human capital development. For this reason, we are committed to taking the desired steps in ensuring that we support the underprivileged especially those within communities that have limited access to quality education. For instance, our partnership with Slum2School has provided education for over 3000 children who have been put in school.”

“As Eat’N’Go alongside its flagship brands – Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery marks its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, we will continue to explore more innovative ways of doing business that will constantly affect the socio-economic livelihood of the country while offering premium satisfaction to our customers.” He added.

According to the Group Marketing Director, Adeeko Olusola “our team are adequately trained to provide a swift and easy response to all our customer’s needs and inquiries”.