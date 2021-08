Eat ‘N’ Go deepens corporate vision with launch of warehouse, commissary

Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, one of the leading QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operators and lead franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa has announced the opening of its new warehouse and commissary facilities in Mowe and Magboro community respectively. As the company recently passed its goal of 150 stores…