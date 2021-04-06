Eat’N’Go expands footprint to Northern Nigeria

Eat’N’Go Limited, foremost franchisee for world-class food brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has launched two new outlets in the Northern part of Nigeria – Kano state.

The outlets, one located at Central Hotel, Bompai Rd, Kano and the other at Zoo Rd, Kano, were officially unveiled by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Governor, Kano State. He was represented by Ibrahim MB Gaya, SA to the Governor on Rural Development.

This expansion, according to a statement follows the brand’s promise to extend its product and service delivery to several parts of Nigeria, supporting its plan to contribute immensely to the Nigerian economy. The organisation is also reinforcing its commitment to growing its investments in the country as well as providing jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians across the country.

Read Also: Consumer goods retailer, FoodCo unveils Quick Shop convenience stores

Speaking at the ceremony, Pat McMichael, Group CEO, Eat’N’Go said “Since we commenced operations in Nigeria in 2012, our focus has always been to not just offer delicious offerings to customers, but to largely contribute to the Nigerian economy.

“We believe that expanding our businesses to several parts of the country is a strategic way to provide jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians . Having spread far and wide across the southern and western parts of the country, we are very proud to extend our footprint into Kano.

“Presently, Eat’N’Go is home to over 3000 employees and hundreds of local suppliers. We believe that this expansion will avail us more opportunity to employ more people, especially in the local community here in Kano.”