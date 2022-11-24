Dufil partners House on the Rock to host The Experience

For the first time in the last three years, The Experience – concert widely recognised as Africa’s largest free gospel music festival, will be returning to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The event scheduled to hold Friday, December 2nd, and hosted by Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of the House on the Rock church is supported by Dufil, makers of noodle brand, Indomie Instant Noodles.

“Dufil has been spreading love through Indomie to communities and families for a long time, most recently making donations to flood victims in Kogi state,” according to a statement made available to BusinessDay.

“Their partnership with The Experience this year helps bring an evening of music and much-needed time of relief to many, particularly under the current challenging times in the country,” the statement said.

The brand will also be at the event with many of its indomie flavours at the indomie café stand.

According to the statement, a representative of Dufil said: “we are immensely grateful for the opportunity to share in the experience of people from every tongue and tribe at this year’s edition of The Experience. Truly, as a brand, we have mainly aspired to make a difference in the lives of our customers, and to continue to be part of the change we want to see in our world.”

The Experience is a free concert, making it accessible to people from every age, tribe, or religion. This edition will feature ministers including Travis Greene, Donnie McClurkin, Onos, Sinach, Phil Thompson, Nathaniel Bassey, Eno Michaels, Dunsin Oyekan, Eben, and Mercy Chinwo. The list also includes Tope Alabi, LMGC, Moses Bliss, Mr. M. & Revelation, Chandler Moore, and others.

From its commencement in 2006 to the present, The Experience has grown into one of the most talked-about events in the world, drawing over 500,000 attendees and millions more online from all over the world.