Digital Space Capital to unveil new corporate governance structure

Digital Space Capital Limited (DSC), a financial services company that provides digitised and secure financial solutions for Nigerians will be unveiling its new corporate governance structure at an event tagged the Quantum Leap 3, on November 13, 2022, at the Civic Centre in Lagos state.

The event which will see the company roll out its records of achievements for the past financial year and its plans for the future will also witness the grand unveiling of its new Management Board under the leadership of Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

According to Olubukola Abitoye, CEO of the company, “the appointment of Etsu of Nupe as its new Chairman is in line with the company vision of working with individuals of values and also in line with the company’s vision to have a nationalistic outlook.”

Abitoye described the new board members as individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of their chosen careers and the Country at Large.

However, the event will also witness the presence of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi CFR (OJAJA III), The Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) Corporate executives like Bank managing directors, Fintech CEOs, captains of industries, financial investors and other well-meaning distinguished guests.