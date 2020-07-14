Contestants point direction for NIMN ahead of election

The quality of discussion and debate by candidates contesting for the vice president’s office and council members of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, NIMN is an indication that the institute’s future and progress will possibly be on good hands.

The four contestants for the Vice President 1 position of the Institute articulated their initiatives and programmes that will see the 17 year old marketers’ body raise the institute’s brand equity, membership and revenue and build an institute that will be recognised nationally and globally.

The contestants, according to the order randomly chosen by the moderator, Bola- Bayo Ajayi, a public relations consultant are: Idorenyen Enang, an accomplished business and thought leader; Onyekachi Onubogu, Chief Executive Officer of Frutta Juice and Services; Umar Musa Mustapha, the present first vice president of the Institute and Ify Emesiama Dike, a visionary leader .

The online elections for the positions started on July 9 to end on July 15 when all results will be announced.

In his presentation, Enang said his desire to contest is predicated on thought leadership by using insightful judgement, thinking strategically and applying his global perspective in bringing his experience to bear to the institute.

Enang who had worked in global organisations also said that he will concentrate on people leadership as people make great results; building support structures to motivate the younger ones; Visioning: building compelling case for ideas and initiatives; focusing on result oriented leadership.

In his speech at the Webinar debate, Mustapha promised to ensure quality work that will elevate the institute to greater height. He also promised to ensure rapid chapter development, support and champion quality marketing and training.

Mustapha who was one time the pro-chancellor of University of Ibadan promised to proactively formulate policies that will be in line with expectation of members. He also promised to ensure the Institute becomes nationally relevant and its certificates recognised by government and companies.

Onubogu said his goal as 1st VP is summed up in three words- Energise, engage and envision. Elaborating on energise, Onubogu said he will create passion for the institute and seek closer collaboration with similar professional bodies. He also promised to work with the council and the academia to build an e-library that will serve as a resource for all marketing professionals.

Onubogu who has spent about 27 years in marketing profession said he will work with the council to ensure that the institute’s certificate is recognised and promised to work collaboratively to create an institute the members want.

In her presentation, Ifeoma who started by quoting Brian Tracy that excellence is not a destination but a continuous journey that never ends. She promised to improve and promote marketing training programmes.

Ifeoma who is a fellow of the Institute said she will engage on membership drive. She said she will encourage women in marketing profession to join the institute.

Candidates contesting council membership, Walter Okafor, Hope Gbagi, Babatunde Bewaji, Peter Oriavwote and Olufade Adenike made useful contributions to build the institute.