Consumers Value Broadcasting unveils platform to gauge consumers’ experiences

Consumers Value Broadcasting, in celebration of the global Consumer Protection Week, has introduced www.consumersvalueawards.com website for consumers to vote for their favourite brands based on their experiences.

While launching the www.consumersvalueawards.com website, the Managing Director, Akonte Ekine, said the move was a proactive measure to enlist mass awareness of consumers to their rights as consumers.

According to him, the move became expedient given the current clustered market and the growing concern about consumer vulnerability.

Akonte said the essence of the website is to serve as a reference platform to distinguish consumers’ experiences as a vehicle for distinguishing leading products, services and companies worthy of consumers’ money. He added that the website is a reliable voting platform to guide consumers whenever they are presented with a sequence of choices before making a purchase.

The www.consumersvalueawards.com website features a voting/ rating system that allows consumers to honour and acknowledge the commitment of brands to innovation, superior customer service and excellence. It will be up to consumers themselves to vote for these brands based on their experiences. The winners will be selected through an online public ballot process in which the outcome is based on their votes, and it was its own way of ensuring transparency, originality and brand awareness.

“The vote will serve as a feedback mechanism between the brands and the consumers, as well as a way to promote and recognize outstanding contributions of Nigerian entrepreneurs to the development of a sustainable economy and encourage local practitioners to develop innovative and creative ideas that will enhance economic growth locally and internationally.”