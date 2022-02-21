How Terragon Prime helps brands stay ethical while using consumer’s data

In today’s world, companies have to think twice before they use data from their consumers. Data regulation policies such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) now make it mandatory for organisations to seek the consent of consumers before using their data for any commercial purpose.

This is why companies like Google and Apple have in recent times adopted new policy restrictions that have spooked Meta (formerly Facebook) and other organisations that depend on the platforms’ digital marketing needs. Apple’s decision to upend advertising practices contributed to wiping $232 billion from Meta’s market cap in a single day, eventually pushing the total below $600 billion.

Apart from Meta, many Nigerian companies, particularly small businesses, are concerned about the growing trend in which consumers now have control over who accesses their data. This is a problem that Terragon Prime was created to solve.

Tarragon Prime is an end-to-end marketing platform that helps organisations aggregate, enrich, and activate consumer data to drive targeted and personalised experiences for cost-effective customer acquisition and retention. The service combines the power of an enterprise-grade customer data platform powered by a wide range of data supply partners including telcos and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, with mobile-first customer activation channels to enhance data-driven marketing programs in Africa.

Terragon Prime has been tailored to suit big, medium-size digital-savvy businesses, and small businesses. Small businesses are the largest contributors to the African economy, in the areas of jobs, GDP, etc. In Nigeria, SMEs contribute 48 percent of GDP and account for 96 percent of businesses and 84 percent of employment.

The platform enables them to get their campaign up and running in ten minutes. Leveraging Terragon Prime, companies can get access to over 115 million profiles. This is apart from the profiles the companies already secured consent from and would be brought onto the platform. The advantage businesses have on the Terragon Prime platform is that the consent of millions of profiles has already been secured. Hence, it is easy to plug in and digitally sell products to these consumers in a manner that does not infringe on their rights to privacy. Therefore, with or without a customer database, businesses can gain access to potential customers with a very high chance of conversion because there are already established potential customers to reach.

The platform has preset audiences placed into buckets which cut the marketing process by half and customer acquisition costs by at least 30 percent. For instance, a fashion retail outlet can reach a preset “fashion” audience; a betting company can reach both “betting” and “football” audiences; while a bank offering micro business loans can reach “SMBs” with a single click. Access to these unique marketing solutions is currently offered at zero licence fees for a limited period.

This addresses the conflicts over data transfers and using tracking cookies as companies will be engaging directly on a one-on-one basis with consumers using channels like SMS and WhatsApp. It also means brands can customise their service to individual customers. There is no need to send bulk SMS to customers that are not relevant to them when the messages can be targeted to their particular needs.

Also, on Terragon Prime, companies can sell to 115 million consumers per day which is more than the 6 million and 10 million per day offered by Facebook and Google respectively. Terragon is also giving 5000 free message credits to the first 500 businesses to signup, which is about N15,000 worth of SMS to each business.