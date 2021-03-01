Coca Cola Nigeria appoints Abiodun Ajiborode and Ayo Click Awosika as Franchise Operations Directors

Coca-Cola Nigeria has announced the appointment of Abiodun Ajiborode as the Franchise Operations Director, Lagos, and West region and Ayo Click Awosika as the Franchise Operations Director for East, Central and the Northern region. The appointments according to a statement take effect March 1, 2021.

Until his appointment, Abiodun was the Acting Marketing Director for Coca-Cola Nigeria, where he led the marketing function in developing and implementing marketing and growth strategies for the business.

Abiodun Ajiborode who holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School and a Chartered Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), United Kingdom brings almost two decades of commercial experience into his new role with competencies spanning across Business and Marketing Leadership, Revenue Growth Management, Sale Management and Strategic Business Planning.

In his new leadership role, Abiodun Ajiborode will be responsible for accelerating the Coca-Cola franchise volume and value growth, system profitability and sales operations in Nigeria.

Prior to Ayo Click’s appointment, he was the Franchise Manager for East & Central regions of the Nigeria Franchise.

Ayo holds an MBA from Babcock University, a Chartered Postgraduate Certificate in Mastering Metrics from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) United Kingdom brings over a decade of Sales and Commercial leadership experience in Route to Market, Distributor Management, Sales Strategy having worked on CHI transition, various Sales & Commercial roles with P&G.

In his new role, Ayo will be responsible for overseeing the acceleration of the Coca-Cola System revenue, volume, and value share growth in Nigeria.