Chivita launches new Happy Hour Flavoured Drink Orange Safari

Chivita is once again at the forefront of providing Nigerians with innovative beverage solutions as it announces the launch of the new Happy Hour Flavoured Drink in Orange Safari flavour.

As Nigeria’s foremost fruit juice and value added dairy manufacturer, this launch is another testament to the continuous drive by Chi Limited for product innovation, high quality, and sustained consumer satisfaction. With its consistently high quality product offerings over the years, Chivita, leading fruit juice brand of CHI Limited, has remained the major player in the Fruit Juices and Still Drinks category.

At a retail price of N50, the new Happy Hour Orange Safari offers value for consumers seeking to enjoy the same great taste of the orange fruit at a pocket-friendly price.

Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director, said in a statement that the launch of Happy Hour Orange Safari is a strategic move for expanding the company’s portfolio of value-added products to meet consumers’ needs.