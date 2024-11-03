Black Friday season sales kick off: What shoppers need to know

Black Friday season sales kicked off last weekend. It is a period when shoppers are offered unbeatable discount price offers by retailers. Jumia Nigeria is also taking the opportunity to offer consumers better deals.

Black Friday which started with a single day later became a week-long event to now month-long event that marks shopping season especially for yuletide.

The month-long discount sale is a win for consumers who are stretched by the harsh economy. They now have time to compare prices, quality before making purchasing decisions for many products including electronics, fashion, and other household items.

In Nigeria, Jumia, foremost player in e-commerce sector, has launched its Black Friday campaign, running from November 1st to November 30th with theme, “No Too Calculate.” This highlights Jumia’s commitment to creating a simpler, stress-free shopping experience for Nigerians amid economic challenges, allowing consumers to enjoy great savings without budgetary worries, Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria told BusinessDay.

Read also: Making the most of the Black Friday frenzy

He said the Black Friday campaign serves as a powerful platform for international and local brands as well as SMEs to expand their reach and boost sales.

He said offering quality products and delivery on time to anywhere within Nigeria and after sales service should be significant to consumers during this time.

For Jumia, this year’s campaign is supported by Xiaomi as the platinum partner, alongside renowned brands such as Oraimo, Nivea, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Haier Thermocool, Binatone, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Bacardi, Hikers, Ecoflow, Skyrun, Glamstar, Ledrop, Unilever, Macallan, LG, and others.

“We are excited to launch another Jumia Black Friday. For us, this campaign is about making e-commerce more accessible to consumers in Nigeria. We recognize the current economic situation and have worked closely with our brand partners to offer the best possible deals to consumers during this period”,Sunil said

Since Jumia introduced Black Friday to Nigeria in 2014, the company has continued to unlock new opportunities for both consumers and businesses. With online shopping in Africa projected to reach $75 billion by 2025, Nigeria will play a pivotal role in this e-commerce growth, the e-commerce platform said in a statement.

Share