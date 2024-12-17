Biodun Shobanjo’s 85 awards in 53 years career highlights commitment to advertising

L-R: Lanre Adisa, Founder/Chief Creative Officer, Noah's Ark; Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta; Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Tosin Adefeko, CEO, AT3 Resources; and Steve Babaeko, CEO/CCO, X3M Ideas during the launch of BB Uncovered a Podcast Series by The Muvmnt Studio to commemorate Shobanjo's 80th birthday.

The achievement of a man receiving 85 awards over a 53-year career highlights exceptional dedication, consistency, and excellence in his field.

This is the story of Biodun Shobanjo, 80, one of the authorities in Nigeria’s marketing communication industry who is the Chairman of Troyka, housing many advertising agencies and security company.

Presenting his 85th award for his dedication to the advertising profession, and industry presently valued at over N605 billion, Sola Akinsiku, President of Out of Home Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN said that the award is a landmark achievement for the awardee.

“OAAN Legend’s award is the highest honour that our association bestows on individuals who have made significant and verifiable contributions to the development of the Out-of-Home practice in Nigeria”, he said.

Akinsiku whose association is in support of a Bill to establish a separate chartered institute to regulate the out-of-home advertising business in Nigeria enjoined practitioners to consistently be committed to issues that will enhance professionalism and sanity of OOH media.

At the award presentation, industry stakeholders including Lanre Adisa, chairman of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAA; Bello Kankaroffi, former DG of ARCON; Bunmi Oke, former AAAN chairman took their turn to extol Shobanjo, describing the recognitions as reflection of his profound impact not only in the advertising profession but also in inspiring others.

Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi who was chairman of the event prayed for more good health for Shobanjo.

In his response, Shobanjo said he feels extremely pleased to receive the OAAN award. He described the out of home as a serious business where an outdoor costs about N850 million to build. He therefore tasked stakeholders to give the industry the attention and respect it deserves.

