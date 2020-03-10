Asha, new lubricant in Nigeria’s competitive market, gets automobile mechanics’ approval

Engine oil is one product that many vehicle owners use often to sustain the lives of their automobiles but some individuals lack the knowledge about the products’ composition. This knowledge gap, especially about appropriateness of engine oil for particular vehicles has given room for existence of fake products in the market.

These low formulated lubricants sometimes compete on price with genuine products. No wonder some vehicles smoke and pollute the air with environmental-unfriendly emissions from their engines.

Most times, vehicle owners rely on the experience of auto mechanics for suitable lubricants to enhance their vehicle performance. It was therefore comforting when Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, after examining Asha Engine Oil, the new entrant in to the lubricant market, produced by Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream Company, approved it.

In guiding vehicle owners on engine oil usage, Julius Lawal, chairman, Lagos State chapter of NATA confirmed that his members have tested Asha engine oil and have approved it as it does not form sludge inside engines and it does not dry up.

The NATA official said his members are the end users of engine oil, noting that some oils in market dry up when put inside engines while others form sludge which indicates that the additives are not good enough. Lawal affirms that Asha lubricant is produced with high international standard.

Asharami Synergy is pushing quality product and education of the vehicle owners who should get involved in the selection of what lubricant matches their engine – and not leave this all-important decision to the discretion of mechanics or ‘engineers’ only, some of who are not honest.

As the product penetrates the market, the approval by the auto engineers is indicative of the quality formulation and complements the approval by American Petroleum Institute (API) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) of the Asha lubricant.

The Asha engine oil range which includes Asha Crest, Asha Xtra, Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium which Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, the MD/CEO of Asharami Synergy said at the launch of the lubricants in Lagos, have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified for distribution across the country. This should give consumers seeking pocket friendly, safe, and durable, affordable and high performing lubricants a huge dose of “peace of mind” .

“The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket-friendly and outstanding by all parameters,” she said.

Given the huge amount of new and ‘tokunbo’ engines in circulation, choosing the right lubricant is the most important decision car owners have to make to ensure long lasting performance. According to auto experts, the right oil for cars are specified in vehicle manual and vehicle users should take notice of American Petroleum Institute (API) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) original codes.

The new Asha Engine Oil range come in different sizes. For instance, Asha Crest comes in one and four litres respectively; Asha HD: 4 and 25 litres while Asha Trans comes in 1 litre.

The company said Asha Crest is superior quality multi-grade engine oil made from the highly redefined paraffinic base oils. It is particularly suited for petrol and diesel passenger cars, 4-wheel drive vehicles, light vans, generators and motorcylces.

The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf said at the launch of the lubricants that Asharami Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation.

It is gratifying to vehicle owners that more quality lubricant products are entering the Nigerian market at competitive prices to ensure high performing and long lasting engines.