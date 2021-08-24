Akanmu, Adekanmbi, headline ADVAN marketing master class series

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN), has concluded plans to hold its annual marketing master class series with the chief transformation officer, digital innovation & strategy of MTN Communications, Olubayo Adekanmbi and executive director –retail banking FCMB, Olu Akanmu scheduled to deliver papers. The master class will hold this week

According to the ADVAN Executive Secretary, Ediri Ose-Ediale this year’s program will treat topics on: Customer Insight-Customer insight as heart of strategy for scale and precise targeting as well as brand architecture- How to build compelling brand solutions that are both distinctive and differentiated.

“The ADVAN Masterclass seeks to create exclusive learning opportunities for middle level marketing professionals in top multinationals and corporate organizations, as well as provide an informal environment to re-orientate these managers on the necessary competencies needed to perform optimally in their roles,” Ose-Ediale added.

Both speakers Adekanmbi and Akanmu have built enviable credentials in the industry. While Adekanmbi is currently driving transformation for MTN Communications, Akanmu has transformed the retail end of FCMB that has ranked the tier 2 bank among the top 5 in the retail chart in Nigeria,