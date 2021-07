Adspace.ng has debuted in Nigeria to rebrand advertising in Africa’s most populous nation through the provision of a technologically inclined advertising marketplace for small businesses. Kunle Yakubu, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Adspace.ng said the initiative behind the launching of Adspace.ng is to rebrand the face of advertising in Nigeria by making it a…

