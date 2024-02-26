Airtel Nigeria moves to transform multi- billion digital advertising with new initiative

As advertising method evolves, Airtel Nigeria has introduced a platform that will revolutionise audience engagement leveraging its robust data.

The platform, Airtel Ads enhances connection between consumers and advertisers in a seamless interaction with data infused Artificially Intelligent generated information.

Introducing the product in Lagos last weekend, Anthony Shiner, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Africa said Airtel Ads is designed for media agencies and businesses of all sizes, offering focused audience targeting using Airtel’s rich database of customer data and their spending behaviors, coupled with the state-of-the-art Intent.ai platform.

“We have created different platforms and ways of targeting, so that advertisers can track the performance of their campaigns and be sure that the people they are talking to are exactly the people they want to talk to, when and where they want to talk to them.

“We are going in to advertisement space to reach consumers using our platforms and data. We are using our platform and privacy of customers is paramount and we are connecting customers and advertisers together”, Shiner said.

The initiative by Airtel in conjunction with its partners – INTENT.AI and fonYou allows play of advertisement and the customer chooses whether to listen and thereafter continues their conversation for another one minute or chooses to decline. They are rewarded if they say yes, says Anthony Shiner.

He said “Advertising is evolving, and shifts in data policies are presenting new challenges”. According to him, “Airtel Ads is a game-changer, offering a unified solution across data sets and reaching a precisely segmented audience, unrestricted by category or budget.”

Airtel Ads taps into Telco and Wallet data, targeting both the digitally engaged and those traditionally excluded from the digital realm in Africa, including 2G and feature phone users. This platform is designed for media agencies and businesses of all sizes, offering focused audience targeting using Airtel’s rich database of customer data and their spending behaviors, coupled with the state-of-the-art Intent.ai platform.

“We understand the need for a platform that provides greater value and reaches the unreachable,” says Alexandr Yesayan, Co-Founder of Intent.ai. “Airtel Ads goes beyond traditional methods, providing a distinct advantage with Voice Reward Ads, reaching audiences who haven’t adapted to smartphones yet.”

The event also featured “AI AdTalks: Exploring AI in Digital Advertising” where speakers discussed topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, Chat GPT, programmatic buying, data science, to the evolution of mobile technology from 2G, 3G, 4G to the current 5G technology. These discussions highlighted the profound impact of these technologies on the advertising industry and consumers’ daily lives.