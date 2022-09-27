AFTC congress tackles challenges, opportunities in Fintech industry this week

Major players in the Fintech space such as banks, government officials, investors, card holders, payment services platforms, and solution providers will converge in Lagos on Friday, this week to deliberate on the industry’s key challenges and opportunities.

They will also connect with over 250 Financial Executives, and leaders and learn about the latest in Fintech, Blockchain, Digital Currency, Payment and Innovations. This is at the third edition of the African Financial Technology Congress 2022 holding in Lagos.

Over the last 15 years, Africa’s development outlook has improved significantly with Digital Technology Growth driven primarily by the Fintech revolution. It is against this background that the African Financial Technology Congress 2022 was created to continue to share more insight on the progress of Africa’s Fintech Revolution, the organisers of the congress , The African Brands Media Ltd said.

AFTC is founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa but more collaboration ecosystem stakeholders needed.