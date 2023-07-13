Africa’s public relations report provides insights, challenges, opportunities of industry

The Black House Media (BHM), a research and intelligence group, has launched the maiden edition of its Africa Public Relation and Communications Report (APCR) with verified data, facts and statistics on the continent’s public relations industry.

Its founder, Adekunle Ayeni, in a statement recently said that the comprehensive report provides insights into the current state of the industry, including the challenges and opportunities available to practitioners and stakeholders.

“Employing compelling data analyses and professional experience, the APCR underscores the importance of understanding emerging trends, the unique needs of practitioners, and necessary actions to elevate PR practice on the continent.

“We are highly pleased to create yet another world-class funnel for the growth of PR and communications practice this time in Africa.

“With interesting happenings across various sectors, there is not a better time for PR professionals to proudly wear the badge and understand our role in helping to drive the continent to where we all should be proud of, ” he said.

He said this was the first step in rallying all practitioners and stakeholders on the continent to understand what was possible and actions to embark upon.

“However, we must first acknowledge that no significant influence can be achieved without key data and information.

“We are enthused about the new insights provided in the APCR and how they’ll shape PR and communication practice in Africa as we know it, for the benefit of the continent and its one-billion-strong people,” he said.

According to him, the first-ever APCR was established as an expansion of annual Nigeria PR Report to capture diverse cultures, professional practices and capacity, and growth opportunities for the PR and communication industry in Africa.

“Verified data, insights and perspectives from over 500 leading practitioners and experts across 29 countries in North, Southern, East, Central and West Africa were gathered through group discussions, interviews, surveys, and essays, ” Ayeni said.

Also, Moliehi Molekoa, an adviser on the APCR Committee and Managing Director of Magna Carta, a pan-African reputation management consultancy, said the time was right to reposition the PR industry.

Molekoa said the time had come to immortalise the art of PR in Africa, harnessing the wealth of resources and opportunities at “our disposal, while taking advantage of information, data, and expert insights to unleash our extraordinary professional prowess.

“With Africa’s resounding pursuit of growth and the bestowed recognition upon it, the APCR not only elevates the skill level and practice within the industry,” he said.

Femi Falodun, Executive Director, BHM, and APCR Committee Adviser, said Africa was currently witnessing unprecedented global interest in its cultural, social, technological, and economic activities.

“This brings up a great opportunity and challenge for communicators and ‘image-makers’ on the continent to deliver impactful work that will shape the way Africa is perceived, received and consumed around the world.

“The APCR serves as a first of its kind source of credible local data and insights to aid strategic planning for marketing and communications industry stakeholders within and outside Africa,” he said.

The Africa PR and Communications Report is compiled in partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR UK) and CIPR International.

Others are the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Africa Communications Week (ACW), Wadds Incorporated, ID Africa, Plaqad Incorporated, and Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultant. (NAN)