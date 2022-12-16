African leaders in business, government to converge on Lagos for leadership award

Some African leaders in business and government will converge on Lagos on this week for recognitions for their encouraging impact in businesses and governance in the continent.

Some of the personalities invited for the prestigious event include Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, Nigeria; Akinwunmi Adesina, President, Africa Development Bank; Cyril Ramaphona of South Africa; Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana; Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria President among others.

The organizer of the event, The Africa Leadership Media Limited, a Pan Africa Leadership Magazine said the Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence which will hold on December 15 at Sheraton Hotel & Towers is in recognition of the positive contribution of individuals and corporate organisations in Africa.

“Africa in the last decade has experienced significant economic growth that has not only put in spotlight but has also made it attractive to foreign investors . The Africa new growth factor has been attributed to the Leadership Excellence of some selected Africa individuals and Corporate organizations that have demonstrated uncommon initiative in the African economy”.

According to Desmond Esorougwe ,Executive Editor,The Africa Leadership Review Media Ltd , the prize is designed for both corporate organizations and personalities who have made impact in the development of Africa economy through their innovation, creativity and leadership in their different fields. He said Governor Babajide

Sanwo-Olu is the Chief host while the event is supported by Africa Union, NEPAD, ECOWAS and ADB.

The prize brings together prominent CEO’S, business leaders, entrepreneurs and high ranking government official from Across Africa, he said.