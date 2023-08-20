African food flavour market set for steady growth at 5.12% CAGR by 2025

The African food flavour market is projected to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.12 percent within the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. This is according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm.

The evolving lifestyle of African residents has prompted a surge in the consumption of processed foods, where flavour enhancers predominantly find use, the report informed. This trend propelled the expected growth of the food flavour enhancer market in Africa.

The advent of globalisation and modernisation has reshaped people’s lifestyles, altering their dietary preferences. As a result, the demand for flavour and enhancer ingredients has surged in the African market.

In regard of this, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a supplier of spices, ingredients, and flavours to various industries, has unveiled plans for expanding its production and application facilities in Nigeria.

The expansion initiative involves the installation of additional blenders and packaging lines, empowering Freddy Hirsch to meet the escalating demand for its offerings in Nigeria and the West African region.

Kojo Brifo, managing director of Freddy Hirsch West Africa, speaking to journalists, noted that the expansion responds directly to the rising need for local ingredients and flavours expressed by customers in Nigeria and neighbouring areas.

“Our commitment lies in furnishing customers with the necessary products and services for their success. This expansion equips us to better cater to their needs and address their increasing product demands,” Brifo said.

Alongside augmenting production facilities, Freddy Hirsch is broadening its product portfolio to encompass stabilizer and texture systems, bakery, and sweet flavouring ingredients. This strategic expansion is poised to bolster Freddy Hirsch’s stature as a key ingredients and flavours provider within Nigeria and West Africa.

Brifo said: “Freddy Hirsch Nigeria’s expansion mirrors the surging potential of the food and flavours sector in Nigeria and across Africa, estimated to be valued at $100 billion. Our product diversification represents the culmination of ongoing research and development, aimed at delivering unparalleled value to Nigeria’s food industry and the broader West African region, from manufacturers to consumers.”

According to him, “Our consistent growth showcases our capacity to fulfill our customers’ performance criteria. Our mission involves delivering high-quality ingredients on a local scale with a global standard of excellence, and this expansion reinforces our readiness to meet future market demands.”