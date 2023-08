FG approves N5b to procure foodstuff for each state

The federal government on Thursday approved the sum of N5b for the procurement of food items for each state.

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, announced this while briefing State House Journalists after the meeting of the National Economic Council ( NEC),

Zulum disclosed that each state is expected to procure about 100,000 bags of rice and maize.

He disclosed that while 52% of the fund is given as a grant, 48% will be paid back within 20 months.

He disclosed that NEC also boldly decided to spend up the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged people within the states.

He declared that NEC also noted the $800m to be used as palliatives

Speaking on Nigeria’s response to the ongoing political crises in Niger Republic, Zulum announced that NEC approved the distribution of foodstuff to the frontline states bordering the Niger Republic to tackle refugee issues from the Niger Republic.

He also urged organized labour to support the efforts of the federal government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.



