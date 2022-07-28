African Brands Congress to discuss AI, IoT as catalysts for growth

African Brands Congress, an annual fiesta of the best brains behind most successful African brands will hold in Lagos in August 2022. This year’s theme is Digital Technology AI & IoT: A Catalyst for Brands Growth.

The organizer, The African Brands Media Ltd, a foremost brands magazine providing opinions, research, and news relating to various brands across Africa says the forum will “stimulate, motivate and excite the creative lobe of your brain using the same kind of thinking and exercise that we use in our workshop”

The Congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practices in brand building and value creation. “It is an appropriate platform for all brand owners and Industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness.”

“Seeking to enhance professional development skills in the area that are most relevant to the business community today; the Congress will provide hands-on skill-building experience for brands and the brands’ management community”.

Desmond Esorougwe, Convener/ Editor in Chief of African Brands Media said participants from all over Africa are expected at the forum billed for August 12, 2022. “Participants will find a full year’s worth of thought-provoking, insightful and tangible ideas, with speakers and peers throughout the event.”

Esorougwe further said that the focus of this one-day African Brands Congress in Nigeria will be to “support you in the journey of excellence in Brands Building, to be able to discuss and influence the issues of sharing the African brands’ future. This provides the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies and keynotes interactive discussions. Quality up-to-date case studies from leading organizations provide a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide.”

Those expected at company chairmen, Presidents, Directors, CEOs, Brands Custodians, and Managers from among leading brands that believe in creating strong brands. Over the past several years, Branding has become the buzzword across Corporate Africa from large corporations to small businesses. Brands are counted among the biggest asset of any Company. A strong brand can prove to be the propeller of a company’s growth in the global arena.