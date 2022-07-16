How to Leverage Happy Customers to Promote Your Brand

What is a brand without a customer? A brand needs a customer like a fish needs water. Happy customers staying loyal is the core of any good business. A brand without customers has no money and no future.

Seeing as the profitability of your business lies in the hands of your loyal customers, it’s important to keep customers happy. A happy customer stays loyal to your brand and chooses you over other companies. Sure, it’s impressive when a customer buys your product but it’s more impressive when the same customer buys your products, time and time again.

Ensuring a happy customer stays loyal to your brand isn’t easy. Customer satisfaction and retention relies on hard work, research, and longevity. It also relies on a contact centre with motivated agents and effective software.

If you’re looking to promote your brand, then the best way for leveraging happy customers is taking advantage of the user-generated content. Don’t limit yourself to paid advertisements to gain brand recognition.

Nowadays, marketers are focused on creating content marketing campaigns that attract the attention of old and new customers. However, more of it is dedicated to gaining the trust of new clients. A lot of business people often forget that the returning customers are also valuable.

It makes sense to dedicate resources to boosting sales, especially with new leads, and create the best marketing tactics but if you want to keep promoting your brand, your most significant assets are your existing customers. After all, leveraging happy customers are vital for running a business. They will help in promoting your brand via reviews and testimonials both by word of mouth and by social media accounts. It’s free marketing for you, too!

Did you know that people trust the reviews of relatives and friends more than product advertisements? Common sense, right? It follows that leveraging your happy customers can gain this trust and help promote your brand.

Quick Takeaways:

Don’t stop at the sale. Keep engaging with your customers and turn them into raving brand advocates.

If a customer is happy, don’t hesitate to ask them for a testimonial.

You can turn customers into salespeople too! Put in place a win-win referral program.

User Generated Contents adds freshness and frequency to your content strategy.

Read also: Why brands lose customers

Make Customers Your Brand Ambassadors

Every day, your target customers consume hundreds of pieces of content, so how can you stand out? During these times, the best thing to do is to promote your brand by leveraging happy customers and making them your brand ambassadors. Happy customers become your brand ambassadors with their authentic testimonies. It’s better to let your customers take charge of your brand.

Send e-mails to customers who post positive reviews about your product on their pages, status or handles, or put them on your website. Ask them to become brand ambassadors and, if they have a significant following, you might consider creating influencer marketing campaigns that leverage these happy customers.

Show off Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Testimonials and customer reviews are very influential in promoting a brand. After all, your potential clients trust the words of happy customers more than your advertisements. Always make it a point to feature some reviews given by your clients.

You take advantage of leveraging happy customers when you add photos and names that make the reviews and testimonials a bit more credible and authentic. Dedicate one page in your website for reviews and testimonials.

Create Referral Campaigns

Promote your product with a referral programme. Give happy customers a valuable incentive for inviting their friends and relatives in buying or trying your services and products. It doesn’t have to be big. A small one is good enough. It keeps your old clients satisfied and happy while increasing your sales. So, it’s a win-win situation.

One survey found that as much as 92 percent of consumers trust referrals more than advertisements. Make an effective referral programme and start growing your business.

Leverage Customers for User-Generated Content

One of the best and effective ways of promoting your brand is leveraging user-generated content. Get your happy customers to share some of their positive experiences in purchasing and using your services and products.

Reach out to a group of people and utilize user-generated content to improve your online presence as well as gain the attention of new clients. Not only are you boosting your sales, but you are also increasing your site’s conversion and traffic.

Last line

Pay close attention to how you communicate with your customers. Be honest about what you’re doing. Be transparent about your progress. And set realistic expectations from the get-go, so you’re not put in that uncomfortable position of having to backtrack later on. Oh, and never ghost them, even if just temporarily. Ignoring emails and calls will only make them angrier if they feel they’ve been misled or lied to.

A happy customer is the key to long-lasting success. You want every customer to walk away a happy customer. Better yet, you want every happy customer to stay on as a loyal customer—who sends other like-minded customers your way.