African Brands Congress: Nigerian firm, Pixels Solutions clinches Africa’s Outstanding Technology Company award

Pixels Solution Limited has won Africa’s Most Outstanding Technology Company of the Year 2023.This award was presented at the African Brands Congress held recently.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is an initiative of the African Brand Congress (ABC). The Congress is designed to educate, engage and inspire Brand managers and professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation.

The African Brands Congress, an annual fiesta of organizations behind the most successful and sought-after African brands, celebrates leadership, innovation and creativity, acknowledges the outstanding impact of various corporate organizations from different industries through a research report by a technical committee.

The award ceremony drew industry leaders, dignitaries, and technology professionals from across the African continent. Pixels Solution Ltd.’s innovative contributions to the tech industry stood out, securing the coveted title. A statement said Pixels has pioneered a lot of software innovations across different sectors such as Education, Law, Real estate, FinTech, Aviation and Telecommunications

Okey Udeogu, the CEO of Pixels reacting to this development said, “This award recognizes the diligence put in by the Pixels team in developing software that works!!! Our mantra is that software should be easy, sleek, seamless and intuitive to use. At Pixels we are committed to developing solutions that create the best digital experiences for our clients”.

The award was received by Adeola Adeyemi, the company’s Corporate Relations Manager. While receiving the award she said, “On behalf of our company, I am deeply honored to accept the award for Africa’s Most Outstanding Technology Company of the Year 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team. In a country beaming with potentials, technology plays a pivotal role in shaping our future and it has been our mission to create solutions that address Africa’s unique challenges. This award is a reminder of our responsibility to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in technology. We are committed to innovation, collaboration, and driving digital processes across Africa.”

The event was attended by a diverse audience, including notable figures in the technology field and prominent business leaders. The recognition reaffirms Pixels Solution Ltd.’s position as a trailblazer in the African technology landscape.

This award not only highlights the company’s current success but also sets the stage for future innovations and advancements in the technology sector. Pixels Solution Ltd. remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and maintaining its position as a technology leader in Africa.