African Brands Academy moves to stimulate businesses with Brand Management Masterclass

The African Brands Academy, a foremost capacity-building institution for brand management, branding and brand communication has scheduled the 2023 Advanced Brand Management Masterclass.

According to a statement, the Masterclass will be held from April 26 to 28, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja geared at stimulating businesses through an increased understanding of branding towards profitability.

The CEO, of The African Brands Academy, Desmond Esorougwe in the statement said it would be a three-day top Executive programme for people that are interested in increasing their understanding of Branding principles and their exposure to classic and contemporary Branding and Brand management applications and case studies.

Read also:African Brands Magazine to unveil Africa’s 100 Most Valuable Brands next week

The CEO also disclosed that the objective of the programme is to equip Executives with skills applying Brand management and Brand to the analysis, planning, implementation and control of policies designed to achieve organisational goals, noting that it is particularly aimed at senior management Executives in all sector of development that holds key Brand Management Positions.

Esorougwe explained that the African Brands Academy is set to build the next generation of Brands Leaders by adopting the Best modules for a top learning experience. Interested participants are to register through the website: https://theafricanbrandsacademy.com/

He said “The Academy serves professionals in all aspects of Brands management and Branding. It is open for individuals, agencies and corporate organisations interested in Branding and management.”