African Brands Magazine to unveil Africa’s 100 Most Valuable Brands next week

The African Brands Media Limited, a foremost brands magazine is set to unveil The Africa’s 100 Most Valuable Brands 2023 next week in Lagos.

The Africa’s 100 Most Valuable is a Special Report which is an exclusive ranking of Africa’s Best Brands. It is to showcase Brands Achievement to the African Audience.

According to Desmond Esorougwe, Editor- in -Chief/CEO The African Brands Media , the report is a consumer led survey that establishes Brands preferences across the continent.

“ The African Brands Magazine Editorial Board Magazine conducted the survey in 23 countries which covers all Africa’s economic regions and collectively represents at least 75% of the population and GDP of Africa.

“These countries Brands are among Brands across Africa or within the region Mobile interviewing has proven to be the most effective way to reach Africa Consumer because of the high penetration of mobile as a primary mode of communication.

He said in a statement that to make list of The Africa’s Most Valuable Brands, the Brand had to be available and recalled in at least one other country other than their domicile market.

Given the fragmentation and prolife station of local media, the media list is now focused only on truly Pan Africa countries.

“Overall, The Most Valuable Brands is based on the most rigorous consumer led methodology consistent with global best practices and the most representative and comprehensive study and ranking of Brands in Africa”.

He said The African Brands is a foremost brands magazine providing Opinions, Research and News relating to various Brands across Africa. Its reputation, he said is anchored on its history of providing unbiased Brand news and informed Commentary and insight on Brand Strategies, Campaign and trends of Africa Brands. Established in 2016, The African Brands has earned the trust of its audience around Africa as the provider of Brand news, insights, analysis and intelligence.