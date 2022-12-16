ADVAN: Lord’s Dry Gin’s Achievers’ Awards ranks 3rd in experiential campaign of the year category

The Lord’s Achiever’s Award, an impact initiative of Grand Oak Limited, emerged as the “Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year 2022” at the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence held recently at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The ADVAN Award was in recognition and celebrating outstanding young Nigerians who have made significant achievements in different disciplines such as the arts, business, creative, health, innovation, professional, social impact and tech industries, while deepening emotional connections between the brand and its stakeholders.

Commenting on the significance of the award, General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi said: “Our mission remains to build brilliant African and Global brands that inspire greatness, celebrate life, and create happy moments everyday. This recognition speaks volumes not just of us, but of the people who inspire us – our distinguished consumers.”

Since the inception of the Lord’s Achievers Awards in 2018, the award has continued to set the pace in recognising a new generation of impact-makers and community-builders whose activities serve as a source of inspiration and transformation.

With a yearly estimated target audience of almost 2 million, and a 64% top-of-mind awareness across diverse traditional and digital media, the Lord’s Achiever’s Award has placed Nigeria on the map, proving that there is reward for perseverance and resilience.

Some previous awardees include Tosin Olasiende, the Founder/CEO of Ladda and Money Africa; Akintola Adesanmi, Co-founder and CEO at Spleet Africa; Dapo Adedeji (DapoKing), visual storyteller, John Adewusi and Jola Ayeye, Co-founders of Salt & Truth TV, Segun Awosanya, Art curator and founder of Rele Art Gallery, Nini

Iyizoba, Endometriosis advocate, among others.

The year’s theme was ‘Marketing as a Tool for Sustainable Economic Development’. The award provides an easily accessible platform to improve brand awareness, customer loyalty, and an overall economic impact by positioning them as prestigious business units.