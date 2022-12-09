Kreglex productions bags the Entrepreneur Africa Award for media innovation 2022

The world of storytelling and media production has since gained momentum worldwide, especially in Africa, and is being honoured for its works. Entrepreneur Africa Awards, a reward for enterprise and innovation in Africa, awarded Kreglex Productions for outstanding Media Innovation throughout 2022.

The event held on Sunday, 4th December 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. The host, Entrepreneur Africa, is a leading entrepreneurship lifestyle company focused on African businesses and the people behind them. The award ceremony recognises hard work, distinctiveness, and excellent representation in the entrepreneurial business sector.

The award night had in attendance entrepreneurs from different business sectors, leading in filmmaking, agriculture, and start-up companies. The award list categories included the entrepreneurial award for creative arts, agriculture, professional services, media innovation and outstanding female entrepreneur of the year.

Kreglex Productions was nominated for Media Innovation alongside other production companies and emerged winner through scrutinised selection. In a gratitude post, Oluwatosin Ayilara, an entrepreneur, creative strategist, filmmaker, and founder of Kreglex Productions, wrote, “Thank you! Entrepreneur Africa @the_entrepreneur.africa, for this honour. Being recognised for our efforts in Media Innovation is no small feat and is truly humbling. We do not take the opportunity to make an indelible mark in Africa for granted. Thanks to all who have been and are still on this journey with us. This goes to ascertain what we are about- innovating and impacting lives through filmmaking”.

Kreglex production is a media agency based in Nigeria and rooted in storytelling, production of Tv commercials, motion graphics, and live events. Since its emergence, the company has produced films, talk shows, and commercials for reputable organisations like Africa Magic, Parimatch, BetKing, GT Bank, and Fidelity Bank. Kreglex Productions has also championed the representation of true African stories, history, and experiences. They recently partnered with an NGO to produce The Cabal – Talkshow, a show giving African youths a safe space to discuss issues affecting African society.