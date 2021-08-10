AAAN, Henley Business School announce 2nd AdCademy Masterclass

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), in partnership with globally renowned Henley Business School (HBS), has announced the dates for its second AdCademy Masterclass.

The three-day programme, the AAAN announced yesterday at a virtual press conference, will hold from 26-29 August.

The AdCademy Masterclass Series is part of AAAN’s efforts at expanding the industry’s talent pool and is open to current and aspiring advertising professionals as well communications professionals in both public and private sectors.

Read also: From credit to cyber, RIMAN lists top business risks

Speaking at the press conference, AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, explained that the purpose of the AdCademy, which held the first masterclass in March, is to expand the pipeline of fresh talents for the industry and retrain current professionals.

HBS, according to the Babaeko, will support the masterclass with its robust business curriculum to ensure that participants learn as much about the business side of their craft as they will about the creative side.